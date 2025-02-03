Bear Grylls reveals what makes him uncomfortable

Bear Grylls has revealed that he feels nervous and uncomfortable when the cameras are turned on for his shows.

During an appearance on BBC’s The One Show, he admitted, “I really don’t like the cameras.

“They just discreetly turn them on, and they know I find it hard.”

Despite his tough persona on screen, where he faces extreme survival challenges, Grylls is candid about the pressure he feels while filming.

His most famous show, Man vs. Wild (2006-2011), became a global sensation, showcasing his survival skills in some of the world’s most dangerous environments. Yet, the cameras still make him uneasy.