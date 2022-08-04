More of port grain silo collapses on anniversary of Beirut blast

Part of the grain silos that were damaged in the Beirut port explosion in 2020 have collapsed further, on the second anniversary of the blast.

On 4 August 2020, a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the port exploded and detonated, resulting in the deaths of over 200 people and over 6,000 injuries.

The grain silos began collapsing on Sunday, 31 July, but were damaged further on Thursday.

This video shows huge clouds of dust forming as part of the silos collapses.

