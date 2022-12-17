Residents evacuated after burst water main floods London street

A burst water pipe has forced an evacuation in Camden, London, and thousands have been left without water (17 December).

London Fire Brigade say eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to Belsize Road in the early hours of the morning after a 42-inch water main erupted, causing water levels of half a metre across an area of just under one kilometre.

A rest hub hub has been set up at Swiss Cottage Library.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.