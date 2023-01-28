Reporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TV

A Fox News reporter who was injured in a Ukraine missile strike has returned to air after losing an eye, a leg, and feet in the blast.

Benjamin Hall's car was hit near Horenka on 14 March 2022, and two of his colleagues died in the attack.

“You ask me how I’m doing — I’ve got one leg, I’ve got no feet, I see through one eye, I’ve got one workable hand, I was burnt all over,” he said.

“And I feel stronger and more confident than I ever have.”

