Netanyahu tells Hezbollah: ‘A mistake will cost you greatly’

Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah not to "mistake" Israel or they it will "cost" them "dearly" as the head of the Iran-backed group said the Hamas attack caused an “earthquake”.

On Friday (3 November), Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said his militia is already engaged in cross-border fighting with Israel along the Lebanon-Israel border.

He added that the battle between Hamas and Israel has “extended to more than one front”.

The Israeli prime minister said: "A mistake will cost you something you cannot even imagine."

Mr Netanyahu added there will be no ceasefire with Hamas until the militants release the Israeli hostages.