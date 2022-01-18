Beth Rigby grills Boris Johnson in interview: ‘You’re taking the mickey’

Beth Rigby erupted at Boris Johnson during an interview in which he claimed no one informed him the gathering he attended in the garden of No 10 was a party.

The prime minister has insisted he believed he was at a “work event”, but his claims have now been branded “ludicrous” and “ridiculous” by the Sky News political editor.

“You are just taking the mickey out of the British people by suggesting that, you know how silly that sounds don’t you?” Rigby asked.

