Biden pledges to codify Roe v Wade if Democrats control Congress

Joe Biden will sign a law to protect access to abortion care if Democrats win control of Congress in midterm elections in November.

The US president told a Democratic National Committee event today, 18 October, of his plans to sign a bill to codify Roe v Wade protections on the 50th anniversary of the US Supreme Court decision.

In June, the Supreme Court struck down the landmark decision.

“The only sure way to stop these extremist laws that have put in jeopardy women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law,” Mr Biden said.

