Biden says he told Xi aiding Russia would put him in ‘significant jeopardy’

US President Joe Biden has said he warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping that taking any steps to aid Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine would put him and his country in “significant jeopardy”.

Speaking from Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Biden was asked if he has seen any indication that China will or will not intervene in the conflict to aid Russia.

The president did not respond directly, but instead referred back to the two-hour conversation he had with Mr Xi last week.

Mr Biden said he did not threaten Mr Xi, but “[made] sure he understood the consequences of him helping Russia”.

