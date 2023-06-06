Biden laughs and ignores reporters questions at meeting with Danish prime minister

President Joe Biden laughed and ignored reporter's questions as he welcomed Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen to the White House on Monday, 5 June.

Both world leaders exchanged words and laughed at the meeting as journalists shouted questions before being ushered out of the room.

Reporters were escorted out of the Oval Office and were not allowed to ask president Biden questions.

Mr Biden met with the Danish prime minister to discuss the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The meeting comes as thousands of Ukrainians are being evacuated after a dam was blown up in southern Ukraine.