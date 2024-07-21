Watch: Biden’s last public speech before quitting 2024 presidential race

Joe Biden’s last public speech before announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race came just five days ago at the NAACP convention in Nevada.

The president gave an energetic performance during the speech on Tuesday (16 July), as he called for AR-15 guns, the type used in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, to be banned during a fired-up NAACP National Convention speech.

Biden also used his speech as an opportunity to respond to calls for him to exit the presidential race.

Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race on Sunday (21 July).