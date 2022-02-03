Watch live as Biden gives speech after Isis leader killed by US military

President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on a counterterrorism operation in Northwest Syria after announcing earlier on Thursday that US military forces have killed Isis leader al-Qurayshi.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS,” a statement from Mr Biden read.

“All Americans have returned safely from the operation.”

The Pentagon has also confirmed that it carried out a “large-scale” counterterrorism raid in Syria that killed 13 people, including six children and four women.

Sign up to our newsletters here.