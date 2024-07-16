Biden makes dog joke in response to calls for him to exit presidential race

Joe Biden made a joke about getting a dog during an energetic speech at the NAACP meeting in swing-state Nevada on Tuesday (16 July).

As well as using his speech as an opportunity to respond to calls for him to exit the presidential race, the US president also fired up the crowd by mocking Donald Trump’s references to “Black jobs” by citing the roles of Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson at the highest levels of government

The president has sat for interviews in the wake of the assassination attempt on his Republican rival, but the speech in Las Vegas marked his return to the campaign trail.