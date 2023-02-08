Watch a rundown of some of the key moments from this year's combative State of the Union address.

Joe Biden spoke to the gathering of lawmakers, press and special guests for over an hour– making it the eighth-longest State of the Union address of the last 60 years.

The president was faced with heckles from members of the GOP, but continued unperturbed touting his administration’s record on lowering inflation and boosting the economy.

Mr Biden paid tribute to the parents of Tyre Nichols and the hero who saved lives by tackling the Monterey Park gunman, among other guests.