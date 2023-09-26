President Joe Biden joined a picket line with striking car workers in Michigan, telling them they deserve a “lot more” than they are getting.

“The fact of the matter is you saved the automobile industry back in 2008 and before, made a lot of sacrifices and gave up a lot and the companies were in trouble,” Biden said. “But now they’re doing incredibly well and, guess what, you should be doing incredibly well, too.

“Stick with it, because you deserve the significant raise you need and other benefits. Let’s get back what we lost, okay? It’s about time for them to step up for us.”