‘I didn’t know what to do’: Bill Clinton reflects on Omagh bombing with Bertie Ahern

Bill Clinton reflected on the Omagh bombing with Bertie Ahern in the run-up to the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The former Irish prime minister spoke of the “happy” summer in Northern Ireland after the peace deal was signed in April of 1998.

Northern Ireland then saw the worst single atrocity of the Troubles in August of that year, where a car bomb killed 29 people.

“I must confess, I didn’t know what to do when that bomb went off,” Clinton told Ahern as he looked back on his trip to the region in the wake of the bombing.

Sign up for our newsletters.