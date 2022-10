Black History Month ⁠— the annual celebration is held by countries across the world to acknowledge the history, heritage and culture of Black people.

But since its inception, anti-racism movements like Black Lives Matter have inspired people to utilise the month to raise awareness of burning injustices faced by Black people.

So how did the celebration come to be? Where is it observed, and why?

Independent TV‘s Decomplicated series explains Black History Month.

