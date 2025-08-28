This is the moment a veteran Australian politician angrily shook his fists and threatened a journalist at a news conference on immigration.

Bob Katter, leader of Katter’s Australian Party, shakes his fist and says he had previously punched people for mentioning his Lebanese heritage, during the press conference on Thursday (28 August).

“You've got Lebanese heritage yourself," journalist Josh Bavas said at the news conference outside the parliament of the state of Queensland, before Katter interrupted him.

"Don't say that! Because that irritates me, and I've punched blokes in the mouth for saying that," Katter shouted, pointing his finger at Bavas, a reporter from Australian television network Channel Nine.