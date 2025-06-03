A Colorado homeowner was left unimpressed by police efforts to get a bobcat out of her house.

The wild animal wandered into a home in Ken Caryl and settled behind the owner’s TV on May 22. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to lure the bobcat out by shining lasers from their tasers in front of it.

The bobcat doesn’t appear to react to the bait.

“I don’t know, cats like lasers,” one deputy can be heard saying in the bodycam footage.

“It’s not a normal cat,” another deputy responds.

“You guys are hilarious,” the homeowner tells the officers.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bobcat eventually left of its own accord through the back door.