Little girl, 5, gives potentially life-saving bone marrow to her six-year-old brother

A little girl in Atlanta, Georgia has given the potentially life-saving gift of her bone marrow to her older brother, who suffers from a severe form of sickle cell disease.

Adedunmade was diagnosed with the disease at birth, but after his condition grew progressively worse, his mother, Hallimat Odenina, was told he had to either get a bone marrow transplant or have his spleen removed.

Luckily, his five-year-old sister was a match, and according to Ms Odenina, she “loves her brother so much, she was just ready to do anything.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.