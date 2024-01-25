United States Border Patrol agents rescued eight undocumented migrants who became trapped in San Diego flood waters on Monday 22 January, before arresting them.

Footage of the rescue was shared by chief patrol agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel.

In the video, migrants are seen being pulled to safety in a yellow dinghy.

They were trapped in floods near San Ysidro, immediately north of the Mexico-US border.

“Working alongside [San Diego fire-rescue department], agents rescued several undocumented migrants who became trapped in flood waters near San Ysidro after they crossed the border illegally,” Ms McGurk-Daniel wrote.

“Eight migrants were safely rescued and taken into custody.”