Tory backbencher David Davis renews calls for Boris Johnson’s resignation

David Davis has renewed his call for Boris Johnson to resign, asking the prime minister to step down before it becomes “impossible for government to do its job”.

The influential Tory backbencher made his comment during PMQs, after Mr Johnson had been grilled by Keir Starmer over his handling of the allegations against Christopher Pincher.

“I ask him to do the honourable thing, to put the interests of the nation before his own interests,” Mr Davis said.

Mr Johnson responded by saying he “couldn’t disagree more”.

