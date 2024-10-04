Boris Johnson boldly claims ‘I still believe in Brexit’

Boris Johnson boldly claimed “I still believe in Brexit” as he said the UK has freedom to do things “better”.

The former prime minister made his claims during an interview with ITV News presenter Tom Bradby on Friday (4 October).

Mr Johnson said: “Because of the type of Brexit we’d negotiated, we were able to licence vaccines (during Covid-19) weeks faster than any other European country.”

The former Conservative leader defended his stance in supporting Brexit and said: “The legacy of Brexit has given us the freedom to do things differently and better.”

The ITV interview came just before Mr Johnson’s first promotion of his upcoming memoirUnleashed next week.