Parliament is "not the appropriate place" for MPs to raise concerns about Boris Johnson's previous comments about Muslims, the Speaker has said.

During PMQs on Wednesday, Labour's Imran Hussain suggested that the prime minister was "no stranger to derogatory remarks about Muslim women", before being cut off by Lindsay Hoyle as he was about to ask a question.

"This is not the appropriate place to be raising that," the Speaker said, moving on to another MP's question without allowing Mr Hussain to finish his.

