Boris Johnson ‘sickened and furious’ over No 10 staff joking about Christmas party

Boris Johnson has said he is "sickened and furious" after a leaked video appeared to show Downing Street staff laughing and joking about an alleged lockdown Christmas party last December.

His comments came during a rowdy session of PMQs on Wednesday.

"I apologise for the impression that has been given, that staff in Downing Street take this less than seriously," Mr Johnson said.

"I'm sickened myself and furious about that."

Despite sharing his anger, the prime minister added that he has been assured the "rules were not broken".

