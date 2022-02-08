Boris Johnson only interested in ‘saving his own skin’, says sister of murdered Jo Cox

Boris Johnson has prioritised "saving his own skin" over everything else, Labour MP Kim Leadbeater has suggested.

Ms Leadbeater, sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, also called on Mr Johnson to take accountability for his leadership.

"We've seen time and again recently, situations that the prime minister could have made better, calmed people's anger. But what he seems to do is continuously make things worse," she said on BBC's Women's Hour.

"If we've got a prime minister who is primarily trying to save his own skin, that is not good for our country."

