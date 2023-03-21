Boris Johnson’s key arguments to MPs ahead of Privileges Committee appearance

Boris Johnson is set to appear before the Privileges Committee on Wednesday 22 March to answer questions from fellow MPs trying to determine if he lied to parliament with his Partygate denials.

The former prime minister published a defence dossier on Tuesday ahead of his appearance, appropriating blame to advisors and criticising parliament’s inquiry.

Here are some of the key arguments Mr Johnson made as his political fate hangs in the balance.

