The full exchange: Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer in his penultimate PMQs

Boris Johnson faced Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday (13 July), almost a week after he announced he was stepping down as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

During what was likely his penultimate PMQs, the outgoing PM called Sir Keir "captain crasheroony snooze fest" and said that any of the candidates vying for his job would "wipe the floor".

The Labour leader joked that Johnson could finally “throw off the shackles, say what he really thinks and forget about following the rules”.

