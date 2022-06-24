Johnson refuses to comment on Prince Charles's criticism of Rwanda deportation plans

Spokespeople for Boris Johnson and Prince Charles have said that the pair will not discuss the government’s controversial Rwanda deportation scheme when they meet for talks on Friday (24 June).

They will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Kigali.

The Prince of Wales is said to have branded the scheme “appalling” in private comments.

Johnson previously said that critics should “keep an open mind” over the policy and that he was prepared to defend it to Prince Charles.

