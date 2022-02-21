Boris Johnson said Putin was 'plainly in breach of international law' after the Russian leader said he plans to recognise the two separatist regions of Ukraine as independent entities.

The Kremlin today announced Putin told France’s president and Germany’s chancellor of his decision during phone calls on Monday after considering requests from separatist groups to recognise them as states independent from Ukraine.

Fulfilling the requests could allow Mr Putin to openly send troops to those regions and argue that he would only be protecting the breakaway states as an ally against Ukraine.

