Boris Johnson ‘past point of no return’ says Tory donor who has given more than £3m

A Tory donor, who has given £3.1 million to the Conservatives, has called for Boris Johnson to resign suggesting he is "past the point of no return".

John Armitage, co-founder of the hedge fund firm Egerton Capital, told the BBC that he believes leaders should leave if they lose their "moral authority".

"I find the lack of honour inherent in modern politics incredibly distressing," Armitage said.

The billionaire has donated more than £500,000 since Johnson entered No 10, but has now told the Conservatives he won't be giving them any more financial support.

