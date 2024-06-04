Taste life like the locals: discover the natural and cultural highlights of Tobago

In this episode of Travel Smart , The Independent ’ s travel experts Simon Calder and Annabel Grossman head to Tobago , to experience the party atmosphere, and lush greenery, of this

The pair share tips on when to catch the island’s annual Heritage Festival, and how to prepare for all the fun of the Tobago carnival. If you’re after breathtaking scenery, wildlife, and trail walks in the rainforest, then they also have the lowdown on the Tobago Main Ridge Forest Reserve. Join them to see why this is a destination not to be missed.