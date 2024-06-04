Independent TV
Showing now | Indy TV - British Airways Caribbean
02:54
Taste life like the locals: discover the natural and cultural highlights of Tobago
In this episode ofTravel Smart, The Independent’s travel experts Simon Calder and Annabel Grossman head toTobago, to experience the party atmosphere, and lush greenery, of this
The pair share tips on when to catch the island’s annual Heritage Festival, and how to prepare for all the fun of the Tobago carnival. If you’re after breathtaking scenery, wildlife, and trail walks in the rainforest, then they also have the lowdown on the Tobago Main Ridge Forest Reserve. Join them to see why this is a destination not to be missed.
Up next
03:17
Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
04:28
The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
03:17
Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’
04:28
The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session
04:03
The Staves perform ‘I’ll Never Leave You Alone’ for Music Box
03:24
Bess Atwell performs new song ‘I Am Awake’ from Late Sleeper
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:03
Watch: Nigel Farage clashes with BBC’s Mishal Husain over migration
01:37
First English patient to receive artificial cornea details struggle
03:32
Watch: Tory party suffers awkward blunder in first election broadcast
00:37
Farage brands BBC newsreader ‘very boring’ during heated interview
01:02
Gareth Southgate promises to give England squad ‘respect’ it deserves
01:14
Watch: Rob Burrow’s final message to fans recorded weeks before death
00:37
Watch: England fans pay tribute to Rob Burrow before Bosnia friendly
00:54
Rob Burrow fans leave tributes at Leeds stadium after his death
00:55
Watch: Sarah Ferguson orders Cannes Film Festival to be ‘quiet’
00:51
Debris scattered around damaged buildings after tornado hits Texas
00:28
Firefighters battle to contain raging wildfire in Arizona
00:41