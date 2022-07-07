Matt Hancock 'assumed' Boris Johnson would resign after losing cabinet

Matt Hancock said he thought Boris Johnson was “going to resign yesterday (Wednesday 6 July)” following the cumulative resignations from his cabinet and MPs holding governmental positions.

The former health secretary added: “There are conventions in politics, one of them is if you lose half of your cabinet then you stand down.”

The prime minister has agreed to stand down from his position Thursday (7 July), and is expected to remain in post until a new Tory leader is in place by the party’s annual conference in October.

