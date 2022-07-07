‘Them’s the breaks’: Boris Johnson ‘sad’ to be stepping down as prime minister

Boris Johnson spoke of the sadness he feels stepping down as prime minister during his resignation speech on Thursday (7 July).

Calling it the “best job in the world”, Mr Johnson admitted defeat, simply saying “them’s the breaks”.

“I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps a few who will be disappointed,” he said.

“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world, but them’s the breaks.”

