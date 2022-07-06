Boris Johnson asked in which circumstances he will resign

Laughter erupted in the House of Commons during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (5 July) after one of Boris Johnson's own MPs asked if there were any circumstances in which he should resign.

Responding to the question from Tim Loughton, the Tory MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, Johnson said that "frankly... the job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when he's been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going".

The PM's leadership is in jeopardy following a string of resignations from ministers such as Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak.

