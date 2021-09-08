Prime Minister Boris Johnson promises not to raise taxes, a reemerged video reveals.

Back in November 2019, Mr Johnson told LBC: “Read my lips, we will not be raising taxes.”

The labour party shared the clip of Boris pledging not to raise National Insurance ahead of the 2019 general election hours after he announced a 1.25 per cent National Insurance rise to rescue the NHS and pay for social care reforms.

Following yesterday’s announcement, the prime minister told MPs he “accepted” the controversial social care reforms break manifesto pledges.