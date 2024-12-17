A drink-driver’s car flew through the air and missed hitting a house in Aspley, Nottingham, by inches after he went to a bottomless brunch on 17 June 2023.

Lindami Mremi, 22, of Newmarket Road, Bulwell, had been drinking with friends and wrongly thought if he kept eating through the evening that it would absorb the alcohol he’d had and that he would be under the legal drink-drive limit.

This misconception could have easily resulted in the loss of life, Nottinghamshire Police said.

A blood sample in hospital showed Mremi had 131 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mg.

Mremi pleaded guilty to drink driving, dangerous driving and a Bail Act offence.

He was given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a 12-month driving ban. He must also pay £1,800 compensation and complete up to 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.