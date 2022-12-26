Cost of living and rail strikes see central London empty during Boxing Day sales

Despite Boxing Day being one of the busiest days in the shopping calendar, central London today appeared empty (26 December), with rail strikes and the cost of living crisis impacting spending.

Most shops on the traditionally bustling Oxford Street appeared open, but there were few people seen out and about - and even less carrying shopping bags containing sale buys.

Hundreds of trains are cancelled today due to rail staff walkouts, forcing many to stay home, or seek long routes via bus or car.

