Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning (7 July) Professor Brian Cox said “there must be other civilisations somewhere in the universe.”

He explained: “There are 400 billion suns in our galaxy, and there are two trillion galaxies in the observable universe.”

“So it’s possible to argue there might be very few civilisations out there in a typical galaxy.”

The British physicist was invited to talk about his new cinematic experience, Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey, taking place at the Royal Opera House in London this August.

