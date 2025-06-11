Resurfaced footage shows Brian Wilson describing songwriting process

Brian Wilson describes his songwriting process as “coming from the heart” in resurfaced footage following his death.

The Beach Boys co-founder has passed away at the age of 82, with the news shared on X by his children on Wednesday (11 June).

Footage recorded in 2006 for the 40th Anniversary edition of Pet Sounds shows the singer, who wrote hits such as Surfin' USA, Good Vibrations, and God Only Knows, expressing his belief that good songs “come from deep inside the soul”.

Speaking to record producer George Martin, he said: “I believe that songwriting is an unconscious thing. I don’t believe anyone can concentrate on music and write music, it comes from a higher place, I'm almost sure of that.”