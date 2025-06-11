Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:02
Resurfaced footage shows Brian Wilson describing songwriting process as ‘coming from the heart’
Brian Wilson describes his songwriting process as “coming from the heart” in resurfaced footage following his death.
The Beach Boys co-founder has passed away at the age of 82, with the news shared on X by his children on Wednesday (11 June).
Footage recorded in 2006 for the 40th Anniversary edition of Pet Sounds shows the singer, who wrote hits such as Surfin' USA, Good Vibrations, and God Only Knows, expressing his belief that good songs “come from deep inside the soul”.
Speaking to record producer George Martin, he said: “I believe that songwriting is an unconscious thing. I don’t believe anyone can concentrate on music and write music, it comes from a higher place, I'm almost sure of that.”
Up next
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
03:25
A ‘Longevity Doctor’ tells me how old I REALLY am
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
14:11
Why Matheus Cunha is Man United’s best signing in years
12:18
The real reason Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong
30:24
Making a Premier League team of the season that actually works
16:08
The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager
08:02
The Mediterranean escape with something for all the family
06:42
The first-timer’s guide to South America
05:23
How to have a luxury holiday for less with TravelSmart
07:08
The TravelSmart guide to Malaysia
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
01:02
Thomas Tuchel’s message to fans after England’s 3-1 defeat to Senegal
00:49
Watch: Pep Guardiola gives passionate speech on ‘pain’ of Gaza war
00:34
Oleksandr Usyk challenges Trump over Ukraine-Russia war
00:36