Six people are still missing and two have been rescued from the water after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday morning (26 March).

The bridge collapsed after a cargo ship crashed into it following a loss of power at around 01:30am ET (05:30 GMT).

In a press conference held this afternoon Paul Wiedfeld, secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation, said those missing are believed to be construction workers who were repairing potholes on the bridge.