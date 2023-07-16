Body cam footage has captured the moment two men were rescued from a burning tower block in Bristol, after hanging onto a window ledge on the 16th floor.

The blaze happened at Twinnell House in Bristol last year, but the footage has just surfaced.

A police officer, PC Justin Robbie, can be seen smashing open a window by kicking it, to make space for the firefighters to pull the victims to safety.

The blaze tragically claimed the life of one man, Abdul Jabar Oryakhel, who fell to his death while trying to escape the blaze, but miraculously, the two men survived.