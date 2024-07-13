Police investigate scene where human remains found in Shepherd’s Bush

Police officers investigated the scene in Shepherd’s Bush, London, where human remains were found on Friday, 12 July.

The remains at the house in Scotts Road are believed to be connected to those found in the two suitcases dumped near Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol on Wednesday, officers say.

Following a joint operation carried out by the Metropolitan Police and Avon and Somerset Police, a 34-year-old man was arrested in the Bristol area on Saturday.

He was detained by armed officers at Temple Meads Station before being taken into custody.

The man will be questioned in London later on Saturday.