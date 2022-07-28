Protesters clash outside Bristol library where drag queen story time was scheduled

Protesters and supporters clashed outside a library in Bristol on Thursday, 28 July, as a book reading by a drag queen was due to take place.

Aida H Dee, who is from Bristol, received threats from a group outside, who said they would place them under a “citizen’s arrest.”

This video shows the opposing groups facing off outside the library.

“We will not tolerate any discrimination or abuse aimed at any community and will not stop striving towards creating a more inclusive society, that welcomes difference,” Bristol City Council said.

