Rescuers have shared footage of their dramatic rescue of “Britain’s loneliest sheep” after she stood stranded on a remote shore in the Scottish highlands for two years.

Fiona, as she has been called, was recovered using "heavy equipment", Cammy Wilson, a sheep farmer from Ayrshire, explained.

Rescuer Graeme Parker said: “It was incredible how she managed the journey and how relaxed she was throughout the whole thing.”

Rescuer Graeme Wilson added: “I’ve never seen anything like it in my entire life.”