Rugby team doctor attempts to fix Jamal Ford-Robinson’s broken nose without apparent success.

Jamal Ford-Robinson, who is a rugby union player for the Premiership Rugby side Gloucester, suffered from a badly broken nose during the Cherry & Whites Premiership Cup victory that his team achieved against the Exeter Chiefs on Saturday (20 November).

The video, that shows the club doctor trying to set the player’s broken nose, has gone viral in just a matter of hours with over 100k views.

Sign up to our newsletters here.