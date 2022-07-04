Thick smoke rises from 19-storey flat block in Bromley where 120 people evacuated

Around 120 people were evacuated due to a fire at a 19-storey block of flats in south-east London on Sunday (3 July).

There were no injuries reported at the blaze in St Mark’s Square, Bromley, which was tackled by 15 fire engines and about 100 firefighters, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Half of a five-room flat on the 15th floor was destroyed by the fire – and part of the roof was also damaged.

Firefighters were called at 11.58am on Sunday, and the fire was under control by 4.08pm.

