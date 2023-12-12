Aftermath of six-story apartment building’s huge collapse in New York

Footage shows the aftermath of an apartment building that collapsed in New York on Monday afternoon (11 December).

The partial collapse occurred in the Bronx borough at around 3:40pm local time.

Footage from the scene shows immense damage to the lower floors of the building, with entire apartments angling downwards.

Firefighters said they found no one had died or been severely injured after searching the pile of debris.

Fire Department officials confirmed on Monday night that two people had sustained minor injuries while evacuating the building.

Investigations into the cause of the collapse are in the preliminary stages.