Buckingham Palace aide resigns after ‘traumatic’ questioning of Black charity boss

The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting has resigned after asking a UK-born Black charity boss where she was "really from" during a reception on violence against women on Tuesday, 29 November.

Ngozi Fulani, CEO of the Sistah Space charity supporting African and Caribbean heritage women affected by domestic abuse, described the comments as a "violation."

"This is bigger than one individual. It’s institutional racism,” Ngozi Fulani told The Independent.

Buckingham Palace said it was taking the incident "extremely seriously," and that the comments made by Prince William's godmother were "unacceptable and deeply regrettable."

