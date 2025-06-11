Good Samaritans and cops sprang into action in a dramatic rescue of a woman from her burning car in Chester, New York.

The Chester Police Department and emergency services were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Knapps View Park on June 8, 2025, around 4 a.m. On route to the scene, officers were informed that a woman was trapped in the burning vehicle.

Upon arrival, Officer Nicholas Contino gave his fire extinguisher to a good Samaritan who stopped to assist.

With the assistance of two other passing motorists and an Empress EMS paramedic, the 68-year-old woman was freed from her vehicle through the sunroof and transported to Westchester Medical Center, where she is currently recovering.