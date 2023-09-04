Burning Man revellers built mud sculptures and waded through the dirt as partying continued despite chaos leaving thousands stranded at the Nevada desert festival after severe flooding.

One person has died during the event, but local law enforcement are yet to identify the individual and reveal the suspected cause of death.

Tens of thousands of attendees remain stranded at the site in the Black Rock desert after the extreme weather.

Revellers were left to trudge through mud, many barefoot or wearing plastic bags on their feet, after being urged to shelter in place and conserve food, water and other supplies over the weekend.